In honor of Queen Kapiolani’s birthday, you can soon tour Iolani Palace at night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A royal celebration to honor one of Hawaii’s monarchs is being planned by the Friends of Iolani Palace.
Guests will be taken back in time with nighttime tours of the palace. It’s all in honor of Queen Kapiolani’s 185th birthday.
The nighttime tours — which are only being offered on three nights — will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’ll take place from Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.
Guests will have the chance to walk the halls of the palace after hours in the rare tours. Earlier this year, the palace grounds were placed off-limits overnight to curb vandalism and loitering.
The nighttime tours are an annual offering to the public.
Tickets are available on the Iolani Palace website. They start at $40 for adults, and $15 for keiki.
