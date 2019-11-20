HNN Forecast: Improvements on the way; more stable

Good Wednesday evening.
We are saying so-long to the unstable air mass and all of the thunderstorms and hello to trade winds!
The air mass will stabilize starting today with trade winds building back in but showers riding in over the winds. Trades will strengthen and become windy Thursday through the weekend. The upper low will move northeast of the state and will be replaced by more stable zonal flow aloft.
Trade winds will also strengthen as the surface trough weakens and a new surface high builds in north of the area. Winds will focus incoming clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will become strong by Thursday into the weekend as the surface high moves northeast of Hawaii and strengthens.
A long-period northwest swell arriving Wednesday afternoon will require a high surf advisory for exposed shores of most islands through Thursday. Surf could approach the 25-foot threshold for High Surf Warning along north facing shores. Another northwest swell arriving this weekend may also require an HSA.
Have a wonderful weekend filled with aloha.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.