Hawaiian Air flight attendants vote overwhelmingly to authorize strike

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A staggering 99.9% of Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants have voted to authorize a strike.
The approval of a strike means the carrier’s flight attendants are a step closer to walking off the job.
The Association for Flight Attendants said 95.1% of Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants participated in the vote. It was the highest support for a strike the union has seen in its history.
“Hawaiian flight attendants are sending an emphatic message to management: Delay is not acceptable; we demand the contract we deserve because we earn it every day," said Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants union Master Executive Council President Sharon Soper, in a news release.
The union contends Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants are paid less than their counterparts in the industry despite the high cost of living in the islands and other cities where the airline flies.
The flight attendants started negotiations on a new contract in January 2017.
The union said if the talks don’t result in any progress, the National Mediation Board could call a 30-day “cooling off” period. A strike deadline could then be set.
The airline has said it remains “committed to reaching a market-based contract with the Association of Flight Attendants.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.