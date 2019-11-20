Hawaii-made short film ‘Molokai Bound’ qualifies for Oscar consideration

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In “Molokai Bound,” Hawaii filmmaker Alika Maikau tells the story of an ex-con who’s trying to reconnect with his son.
Early in the eight-minute film, the audience gets hooked trying to figure out how the two are related.
"If you can keep the audience guessing, that's sort of the best way to keep them engaged," he said.
The film takes place in a single location, and the actors aren’t professional . But they are very believable.
"They bring that authenticity that's really hard to cast," Maikau said.
“I just wanted to be a part of these stories, and tell the most truthful side I feel from my experience,” added Holden Mandrial-Santos who plays the father.
Last month, “Molokai Bound” captured the award for best live-action short film at the imagiNATIVE film festival in Toronto.
That qualifies it for consideration in the 2021 Academy Awards.
For short films, it’s a big step in a long Oscar race.
"It's a long road ahead," Maikau said. "There's going to be a lot of incredible films out there. We're just grateful to be considered."
In 2020, he’ll enter the film in more film festivals to try to garner more recognition.
The dialogue in “Molokai Bound” is laced with pidgin English. But it still resonated with a Canadian audience.
"I hope that lends to the authenticity of it," he said.
He's only made three films and two have won awards.
His 25-minute movie “Mauka to Makai” won best Hawaii-made short film at last year’s Hawaii International Film Festival.
"The best films that have resonated with me are the ones that have been simple," he said.
Maikau grew up on Oahu and studied creative media at the University of Hawaii. He’s inspired to tell stories that are rooted in the islands.
"It's a beautiful place but it's not without its issues and challenges," he said.
Maikau he hopes to turn “Molokai Bound” it into a feature length film. “Mauka to Makai” is available for purchase on Vimeo.
“Molokai Bound” will be shown on Nov. 22 at the Maui Arts Cultural Center, Nov. 23 at Waimea Theater on Kauai, and Nov. 24 at The Palace Theater in Hilo.
