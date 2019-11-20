Gen. LaCamera assumes role in change of command ceremony

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -There’s a new man in charge of the more than 85,000 soldiers of U.S. Army Pacific.
Gen. Paul J. LaCamera took over the force Monday following a change of command ceremony at Palm Circle at Fort Shafter.
LaCamera is now in charge of all Army forces in the Indo-Pacific. In addition to Hawaii, this includes bases in Japan, South Korea, Alaska, Washington State, and Guam.
The new general shared his vision for the future of his soldiers under his command.
“Just like our current fight, our next one will be joint, inter-agency, and coalition. Our alliance and partnerships are necessary and provides us the access, presence and influence required to win in competition and conflict,” Gen. LaCamera said.
LaCamera has been with the Army for nearly 35 years serving in multiple infantry divisions and a special operations command.
He replaces General Robert Brown who retired in September after 38 years of service.
