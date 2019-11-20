Gabbard to take national stage in 5th Democratic presidential debate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is set to the stage on Wednesday for the fifth presidential debate in Atlanta.
Gabbard joins nine other candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s still leading in most polls.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have been steadily rising in popularity.
Gabbard, however, is still polling the single digits.
The debate, hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will be Gabbard’s first appearance on the national stage since her spat with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Clinton suggested in an interview that the Russians were “grooming” the Hawaii congresswoman to run as a third-party candidate, which Gabbard has repeatedly denied.
Wednesday night’s debate starts at 4 p.m. Hawaii time on MSNBC.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.