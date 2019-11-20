Following manhunt, US Marshals nab fugitive hiding in Kauai woods

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal fugitive is in custody after week-long manhunt through the woods and mountains of Kauai.
And it wasn’t the first time he’s hid there.
U.S. Marshals found Orlando Manguchei on Monday above Wailua.
He was wanted for violating the conditions of his supervised release. Federal authorities said they believed Manguchei was getting help from associates to evade capture.
Five years ago, Manguchei also hid in the woods on Kauai for 23 days when he violated his state parole.
He will now be flown to Oahu to face a federal judge.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.