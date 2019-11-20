Drier conditions taking over, stronger trade winds fill in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of the main Hawaiian Islands through 6 am HST Wednesday.The airmass will stabilize Wednesday with trade winds building back in. Trades will strengthen and become windy Thursday through the weekend. the upper low will move northeast of the state and will be replaced by more stable zonal flow aloft.
Trade winds will also strengthen as the surface trough weakens and a new surface high builds in north of the area. Winds will focus incoming clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will become strong by Thursday into the weekend as the surface high moves northeast of Hawaii and strengthens.
A long-period northwest swell arriving Wednesday afternoon will require a high surf advisory for exposed shores of most islands through Thursday. Surf could approach the 25-foot threshold for High Surf Warning along north facing shores. Another northwest swell arriving this weekend may also require an HSA.
