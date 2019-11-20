Big Island police investigating officer-involved shooting in Glenwood

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island are investigating an office-involved shooting in Glenwood on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:45 p.m.
Authorities said officers were looking for wanted suspects known to frequent the area when a Honda sedan drove at one of the plainclothes officers.
Another officer then opened fire at the vehicle as it drove away.
The Honda was last seen on Route 11, going south toward Volcano.
The officers were not hurt in the incident.
Police are asking for help in locating the Honda. It’s described as having body panels with different colors and no license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 961-2384 or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.
