Acting city prosecutor served with FBI subpoena

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a significant development, FBI agents served acting city Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto with a subpoena Monday, multiple sources have confirmed.
It was not immediately clear what the subpoena is demanding.
However, the city Prosecutor’s Office has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to discuss a “federal investigation.” HNN will livestream the news conference on digital platforms.
Nadamoto took over the controversial office after embattled Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro went on paid administrative leave following a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Kaneshiro was in charge when disgraced former deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha committed multiple federal crimes.
Kealoha was subsequently convicted of obstruction and conspiracy and then pleaded guilty to additional crimes of bank fraud, identity theft and misprision of felony.
Hawaii News Now learned of the subpoena Tuesday and asked a spokesman for details.
HNN did not get a response until Wednesday morning, when the office scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Nadamoto has faced growing scrutiny in recent months over how the Prosecutor’s Office has sought to deal with the fallout of the Kealoha scandal.
The City Council had tough questions for Nadamoto last month over why his office hasn’t taken steps to independently confirm how Kealoha abused her office for years for her personal benefit.
In the wake of Nadamoto’s testimony, the City Council asked the acting city prosecutor whether he lied in testimony to the body.
