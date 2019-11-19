Caught on camera: Thieves plow through security gate to rob pawn shop

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are tracking down the suspects in a robbery on the Valley Isle.
Security footage showed suspects using an SUV as a battering ram Sunday night at a shop in Kahului around 11:30 p.m.
They reversed into the central Maui Gold and Loan multiple times, but couldn’t break through the security gate behind the glass.
So one of the thieves climbs on top of the SUV, jumps over the gate and into the store. That suspect then proceeds to smash jewelry cases and appears to take whatever he can get his hands on.
The second suspect, the driver of the vehicle, struggles to open the vehicle’s doors and pull out his bag as the vehicle is wedged between the gate.
They complete their heist within minutes and flee the scene before police arrive.
During the ordeal, security cameras captured it all on film, but they suspects were partially covering their faces.
The pawn shop says they know one of the suspects and are working with police to make an arrest.
