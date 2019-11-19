Teen entrepreneur Keānuenue DeSoto shares what inspired her to start swimwear line at 12-years-old

DeSoto explained how it all began. "In the beginning I was more into sewing. That is what I'd been doing my whole life and my uncle just came to me one day and was walking around Kahala Mall. He said, I'd love to sell the stuff that you are making. So, I had this reason to start and to actually create my base. I went back home and talked to my parents about it a little more and we decided that bikinis make sense because our family has always been so ocean-rooted. Starting from there we made of plan of what we would do and decided Makaha would be the theme because Makaha is such a special place to our ‘ohana. It's where we're from. We decided to call it Makaha Fierce which is the meaning of Makaha."