Tagovailoa undergoes ‘successful’ surgery on hip, full recovery expected

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Alabama released a statement Monday updating the physical status of former St. Louis Crusader Tua Tagovailoa, following a dislocated hip in the Crimson Tide’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State.
“Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston," team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in the statement. "The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably. Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.”
Al.com reported Sunday that currently Tagovailoa has a good shot at being cleared to return to football related activities in six-to-eight months and has a good chance of playing football next season.
Prior to his injury, Tagovailoa was expected to be a top-ten selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the first year he is eligible to enter the NFL.
Most draft experts believe Tagovailoa will still enter the draft, though some are uncertain about how the injury will impact his draft stock.
Tagovailoa was carted off the field Saturday afternoon and airlifted via helicopter to an emergency room over concerns that his dislocated hip may have been putting pressure on an artery.
He was flown Sunday night to Houston for surgery from St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, where he was transported after leaving Mississippi.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.