Rainbow Warriors shooting guard named Big West Player of the Week
The sharpshooting guard averaged 27.0 points as UH picked up wins over Pacific and Portland State. (Source: Hawai'i Athletics)
By Kainoa Carlson | November 19, 2019 at 12:55 PM HST - Updated November 19 at 1:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warriors shooting guard Eddie Stansberry was named the Big West Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after putting on offensive shooting clinics in a pair of Rainbow Warrior wins.

It is the first career weekly honor for Stansberry, and also the first for a U.H. player this season.

The senior guard averaged 27.0 points in a pair of wins over Pacific and Portland State.

In UH’s 72-67 win over Pacific, Stansberry helped UH overcome a eight-point deficit in the final four minutes by scoring 11 of his team-high 26 points in the final stretch, including a key four-point play that gave UH the lead.

The California native followed that effort up, with a 28-point performance against Portland State. He drilled his first six three-point attempts en route to setting a new career-high.

For the week, Stansberry shot a 15-of-25 (.600) from the field, including scorching 10-of-13 (.769) from three-point territory.

Stansberry and the Warrior men’s basketball team is back in action 5:00 p.m. Sunday night Nov. 24, against New Orleans.

