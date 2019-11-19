Rainbow Warriors shooting guard named Big West Player of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warriors shooting guard Eddie Stansberry was named the Big West Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after putting on offensive shooting clinics in a pair of Rainbow Warrior wins.
It is the first career weekly honor for Stansberry, and also the first for a U.H. player this season.
The senior guard averaged 27.0 points in a pair of wins over Pacific and Portland State.
In UH’s 72-67 win over Pacific, Stansberry helped UH overcome a eight-point deficit in the final four minutes by scoring 11 of his team-high 26 points in the final stretch, including a key four-point play that gave UH the lead.
The California native followed that effort up, with a 28-point performance against Portland State. He drilled his first six three-point attempts en route to setting a new career-high.
For the week, Stansberry shot a 15-of-25 (.600) from the field, including scorching 10-of-13 (.769) from three-point territory.
Stansberry and the Warrior men’s basketball team is back in action 5:00 p.m. Sunday night Nov. 24, against New Orleans.
