Suspect sought after alleged groping in Safeway parking lot

KAPAHULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a sex assault case in Kapahulu.
Sources say a man groped a woman in the Safeway Parking lot around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.
The man allegedly dropped a metal object by the woman’s feet then grabbed her in between her legs as he went to pick it up, sources said.
The man then took off on foot.
Sources say the man was described as a Polynesian man in his 30s, about 5-fee 8-inches tall, slim built with brown curly hair down to his shoulders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police. At last check Monday, no arrests have been made.
