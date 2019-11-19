Oahu woman suffers gruesome injuries at the hands of a man now on the run

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu woman’s injuries show the nightmare she lived through.
Larissalyn-Malia Berdon, 31, says she was beaten and strangled by her boyfriend who held her captive over the course of three days.
Hawaii News Now is not identifying her boyfriend because police have not publicly named him as a suspect.
However, her family still wants their story told.
“I just want everybody to help. His picture is all over social media. Please help me find this monster. Let's get justice for my daughter," said Berdon’s mother Rosemarie Pascubillo.
Berdon was still too shaken to do a formal interview with Hawaii News Now but asked her mother to speak on her behalf.
Pascubillo said Berdon managed to escape from her boyfriend last Friday and run to a business in Waimalu for help.
She said the workers there ignored her and turned her away.
Eventually, a Good Samaritan helped her call her family.
"The cashier asked me if I was Rosemarie. I said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘I have your daughter here. You need to pick her up she doesn’t look too good,’” Pascubillo said.
Sources say her boyfriend has 10 prior arrests and served 10 years behind bars for robbery.
“He choked her neck. She has scratch marks on her neck. He's an animal," Pascubillo said. "Her eyes were swollen, couldn't even open. She has bruises on her back, all over her legs. She said that he punched her in the ribs. She has three broken ribs, her nose, he kept punching her and back handing her in the nose and when she would fall on the ground, he would pick her up by the hair, slammed her on the ground. Stomped on her."
Berdon filed a temporary restraining order against him on Monday but fears if he is not put behind bars it could turn deadly.
"I’m glad my daughter is still alive. She would have been dead or paralyzed somewhere,” said Pascubillo.
If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, there are resources available.
The Domestic Violence Action Center can be reached at (800) 690-6200.
