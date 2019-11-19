Necropsy reveals cause of death for a monk seal pup born at Kalaupapa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -NOAA says a Hawaiian monk seal pup has died from injuries she sustained in the wild.
A necropsy revealed the female pup known as “RL 76” died in August from trauma likely caused by an aggressive monk seal.
The pup was spotted back in July on Molokai with swelling around her head and face and was breathing abnormally.
“Although less common in the main Hawaiian Islands, adult male aggression towards female and immature seals is a well-documented occurrence in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. While we cannot definitively rule out other sources of trauma, there is nothing at this time that leads us to suspect human involvement in this incident,” NOAA officials wrote.
RL 76 was taken to the Marine Mammal Hospital on the Big Island for emergency treatment but died a week later.
NOAA says she was born May this year at Kalaupapa.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.