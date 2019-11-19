Local Connection: Supporting UH Football

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The last two head football coaches at the University of Hawaii were each fired unceremoniously after producing seven long miserable years of losing football seasons.
If someone could have predicted the next head coach would immediately turn the program around and lead his teams to three bowl games in his first four seasons, and in the fourth year have his team in position to play for the Conference Championship, even the most optimistic fan would not have wagered a bet.
But that is exactly what has happened!
Unfortunately while Coach Rolovich, his staff and his team have been hard at work creating this improbable comeback, the football program has unjustifiably suffered greatly in fan attendance at Aloha Stadium.
This football team, and everything about them, has more than earned our respect, admiration and appreciation.
In the spirit of this wonderful Thanksgiving holiday season, as a community we can show our gratitude to the coaches and players by attending the game in person.
Saturday night, 6 p.m. at Aloha Stadium vs. a very talented San Diego State for the West title of the Mountain West Conference.
This team deserves our support. Hopefully we will see you there.
