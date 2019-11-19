Local chefs Roy Yamaguchi and Mark Noguchi noodle over saimin at Zippy’s

"My whole thing about ramen and saimin is usually when I eat saimin I have it for breakfast. Ramen, you have different styles, right. You have the Hakata (ramen) down south, and then you have the Sapporo (miso-style ramen) north and then Tokyo ramen. Tokyo ramen is more of the shoyu-style. I was brought up with the miso ramen. So, mainly from Sapporo area. As I was getting older in Japan, I started to enjoy Tonkotsu Ramen, the pork. But hen when it comes to saimin I like the simple flavor. I am more of a purist when it comes to eating saimin. "