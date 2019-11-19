HNN Forecast: Improvements on the way; more stable

Surf along all shores will remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through Tuesday, but a new long-period NW swell arriving Wednesday will require a HSA for exposed shores of most islands through Thursday. Surf could approach the 25 foot threshold for a High Surf Warning. Another NW swell arriving this weekend may also require an HSA. In the meantime, a new NW swell will likely peak tonight and lower Tuesday, with peak surf heights remaining below advisory levels.