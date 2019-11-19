Head-on Big Island crash leaves 1 woman dead, another critically injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old Kailua-Kona woman was killed and another woman was critically injured Tuesday following a head-on crash on the Big Island.
Police have identified the woman who died as Shelby Hookahi.
Investigators said the crash happened about 5:50 a.m. when the 28-year-old woman, driving a 2018 Kia Optima sedan, crossed double solid yellow lines on Highway 11 and struck a 2010 Lexus SUV head-on.
The driver of the Lexus, a 65-year-old Kailua-Kona woman, was taken to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition. She was later taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu for treatment.
The 28-year-old woman was also taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
A 3-year-old girl in the Kia was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.
Police said they believe that speed and drugs were factors in the crash.
The traffic fatality is the 21st so far this year compared to 27 at the same time last year.
