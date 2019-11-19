Hawaii Kai pine tree chosen to serve as city’s shining holiday centerpiece

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei Hale’s massive Christmas tree has already been harvested, and now it’s Honolulu Hale’s turn.
This year, the famed Honolulu City Lights tree was donated from Hawaii Kai resident Kaimala Marina.
The towering 80-foot pine was cut down this week. It was shortened to 55 feet and will be installed in front of Honolulu Hale where crews will deck it out with lights, larger-than-life ornaments, and of course the bright shining star.
The tree will be unveiled during the Honolulu City Lights Parade the first week of December.
The celebration and parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.
