Forecast: Thunderstorms persist today with gusty winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unsettled weather pattern will persist across the island chain through Tuesday, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible statewide. The airmass will stabilize by Wednesday, but a showery wet trade wind pattern is expected to hold through the weekend. Breezy to windy conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday.
Surf along all shores will remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through Tuesday, but a new long-period NW swell arriving Wednesday will require a HSA for exposed shores of most islands through Thursday. Surf could approach the 25 foot threshold for a High Surf Warning. Another NW swell arriving this weekend may also require an HSA. In the meantime, a new NW swell will likely peak tonight and lower Tuesday, with peak surf heights remaining below advisory levels.
