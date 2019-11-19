Flash flood warning posted for Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been issued for the entire island of Oahu due to heavy rain from developing thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flash flood warning is in effect until 2:30 a.m.
AT 11:36 p.m., radar indicated areas of heavy rainfall across portions of the island, including southwest and windward areas that could spread to the entire island.
A warning means that flooding is imminent or already occurring. Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and other areas that are prone to flooding. Move to higher ground now. Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
The warning may be extended beyond 2:30 a.m. if the heavy rain persists.
