A community park on the outskirts of Downtown is getting new life

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city, the YMCA and a local school celebrated a deal that will revitalize a troubled downtown park.
Kamamalu Park is one of the city’s oldest parks, but in recent years, the park has suffered from under use and homelessness.
Last month, the Y agreed to spend over $1.5 million to build a new comfort station, add a parking lot and expand the current lot. They are also going to improve landscaping and lighting.
Central Middle school’s principal says the plan is great news.
“Over the years there’s been some good times and there’s definitely been some struggle being able to balance those who are without a home and also the personal safety of our kids everyday,” Anne Marie Murphy, Central Middle School’s principal, said.
The 150 parking stalls will be metered to generate revenue and to prevent the parking lots from being taken over by downtown workers.
New uses will be found for the existing restroom, which is a historic structure, so it can’t be demolished.
