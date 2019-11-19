Longtime Hawaii rival BYU accepts SoFi Hawai’i Bowl invitation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following BYU’s 42-10 win over Idaho State, the Cougars improved to 6-4 on the season.
The victory not only knotched the team a winning record but also officially secured BYU’s bowl eligibility for the second straight season. After the game, BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe officially accepted an invitation and secured BYU’s place in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl that will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii on Christmas Eve next month.
BYU's bowl opponent has not officially been named yet, and likely won't be until after the regular season is wrapped up, but that hasn't stopped national analysts from making their predictions.
Hawai’i secured bowl eligibility following a 21-7 win over UNLV this past Saturday.
The win improved the Warriors overall record to 7-4 on the season, and 4-2 in the Mountain West Conference.
The 'Bows will play San Diego St. (8-2,5-2) this weekend for essentially the West Division Championship.
The common belief is that BYU will either play the Hawai’i Warriors or they will play a team from the American Athletic Conference.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.