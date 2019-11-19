'Bows fall 66-53 to Illinois on the road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team gave the Illinois Fighting Illini everything they could handle, before falling, 66-53, Monday night at the State Farm Center.
UH fell to 3-2 following its first road game of the season.
The game was tied at halftime and UH held the lead early in the second half, however Illinois (3-1) went on a game-changing 14-2 run to take a double-digit lead, early into the second half.
Freshman Kofi Cockburn led Illinois (3-1) with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Trent Frazier added 13.
UH’s Zigamrs Raimo finished with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds for UH and newly minted Big West Conference Player of the Week Eddie Stansberry, chipped in 10 points on a tough shooting night.
Both teams struggled offensively to start the game, going a combined 4-of-24 from the floor. UH held the lead midway through the first half, before the Illini went on a 9-0 run to go-ahead.
The game eventually warmed up on the offensive end, as the Warriors evened the game up by halftime, 26-26.
The 'Bows led 32-30 early in the second half, but Illinois scored 14 of the next 16 points to take a 44-34 advantage.
Following the Fighting Illini 10-point lad UH struggled to mount a comeback and would get no closer than five points thereafter.
Illinois shot 50 percent in the second half after shooting just 33 percent in the first half. UH finished the game shooting 38 percent, including just 3-of-22 on three-pointers.
UH now returns home for its next three games at home, beginning with a meeting versus New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 24. The game will tipoff at 5:00 p.m., following the women’s game at 2:30 p.m.
