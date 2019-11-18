More arrests made after another large crowd of wind farm protesters turns out at Kalaeloa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several people were arrested late Sunday into early Monday after another large crowd turned out in Kalaeloa over a wind farm project on Oahu’s North Shore.
Hundreds were gathered, attempting to prevent wind farm equipment from being transported to the construction site in Kahuku.
Hawaii News Now cameras showed people lying across the roadway with their arms linked to stop the convoy. Others locked themselves to barriers alongside the road.
The convoy did eventually get to its final destination, but the blockade caused a delay.
Police have not said how many people were taken into custody, but cameras showed several people were in handcuffs.
Protesters in Kalaeloa have sought to block the transport of equipment and parts to the North Shore for weeks.
Twenty-six people were arrested late Thursday into early Friday after a large group of protesters descended upon the AES Na Pua Makani storage yard in Kalaeloa in response to a call on social media, asking for at least 1,000 fellow opponents to join the blockade. As the night wore on, the protest grew increasingly heated.
Some accused officers of using excessive force during the protest, but the Honolulu Police Department disputed those claims.
Since mid-October, police have made at least 161 arrests at wind farm protests. That includes some people taken into custody several times for blocking roads.
Mark Miller, the chief operating officer of AES, issued a statement that said, “After performing extensive studies and securing all necessary permits, we are confident that we are building a project that is safe and, ultimately, will help advance Hawaii’s transition to 100% renewable energy.”
Critics of the project are concerned about potential health effects and the killing of native Hawaiian wildlife such as the Hawaiian hoary bat.
Officials say once the wind farm is operational in 2020, the facility is expected to produce enough renewable energy to power 16,000 homes.
