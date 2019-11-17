Locally heavy rain, thunderstorms still possible to start the work week

Unsettled weather conditions will linger over the islands with locally heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms possible statewide. As a result, the flash flood watch continues for all islands until Monday afternoon as the surrounding airmass is still moist and unstable, and potentially heavy rainfall could occur on short notice.
Trade winds will pick up speed a bit Monday but then ease off again Tuesday as another cold front approaches from the northwest. But conditions could remain rather wet as an upper level low weakens into a trough, which will enhance showers for much of the week, mainly for windward and mauka areas. The weather may dry out a bit as the weekend nears, but there’s a good chance of breezy to windy conditions by Friday into Saturday.
At the beach, the high surf advisory has been extended until 6 a.m. Monday or the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau, and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf will fall below advisory heights by sunrise. Another advisory could be issued Wednesday night or Thursday with the next long-period northwest swell. East shores are small for now, but the increasing trades will push in a rough swell that may reach advisory heights of 8 feet or more. A small craft advisory will remain in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 p.m. Monday.
