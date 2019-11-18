Kauai woman rescued after being swept out in a flash flood

WAINIHA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A woman is safe after witnessing the power of flash flooding first hand early Sunday morning.
Kauai county officials said around 12:40 a.m., they were called out to Wainiha Bay to search for a 49-year-old woman who had been swept out to sea.
The woman was evacuating her home — which sits alongside the Wainiha River — with a man and child by boat when the boat flipped in the rapid waters, officials said.
The two others made it to safety, but the woman battled the rough current and was swept out.
Downstream, officials said neighbors heard the woman’s cries for help and called authorities.
Units responded and began searching for her. She was located after a short while on a shoreline just below a cliff. Hanalei firefighters scaled the cliff and they were able to rescue her.
They say she was swept about a quarter mile out, but was able to make her way back to shore.
“They were lucky that this Ohana’s still in tact because of either her sheer will to survive or the akua picking her up and nestling her on the cliff below. We just helped finish off the mission and get her to care,” Kauai’s Deputy Fire Chief Kilipaki Vaughan said.
“This was her lucky day,” Vaughan added.
The woman was treated for non-life threatening head injuries. She was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital.
This incident happened as a flash flood warning was in effect for Kauai as heavy rains soaked the island.
“Residents and visitors should monitor the weather and be prepared to take action in the event that a Flash Flood Warning is issued,” officials added.
