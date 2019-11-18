Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms, heavy downpours linger over the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unsettled weather pattern will persist across the island chain through Tuesday, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible statewide.
The airmass will stabilize a bit Tuesday night and Wednesday, but a showery wet trade wind pattern is expected to hold into next weekend.
Breezy to windy conditions could develop late next week into next weekend.
The moist unstable airmass will affect us through at least Tuesday and move slowly southwestward and over the western islands.
Unsettled conditions, including the possibility for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, will continue through at least Tuesday and a flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire state through Monday afternoon.
The current northwest swell will continue to subside.
A small north-northwest swell is expected to fill in late Monday and peak Tuesday well below HSA levels.
A larger northwest swell will begin to build on Wednesday and will likely reach the HSA criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Wednesday through Thursday.
