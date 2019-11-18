Forecast: Chance of heavy rain, thunderstorms continues

At the beach, the high surf advisory has been extended until 6 a.m. Monday or the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau, and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf will fall below advisory heights by sunrise. Another advisory could be issued Wednesday night or Thursday with the next long-period northwest swell. East shores are small for now, but the increasing trades will push in a rough swell that may reach advisory heights of 8 feet or more. A small craft advisory will remain in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 p.m. Monday.