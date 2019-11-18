Flood advisory issued for portions of Windward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued until 8:15 p.m. for parts of windward Oahu.
The National Weather Service office said at 5:08 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Kualoa Ranch, with rain falling at a rate to 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Kahana Valley State Park and Heeia.
Persons in the advisory area should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and other low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.
Motorists should drive with caution due to hazardous driving conditions with reduced visibility, roadway ponding and decreased braking action.
The area is also under flash flood watch with the rest of the state.
The advisory may be extended beyond 8;15 p.m. if the heavy rain persists.
This story will be updated.
