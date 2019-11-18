Armed robbery in Halawa sends man to hospital

By HNN Staff | November 18, 2019 at 10:54 AM HST - Updated November 18 at 10:54 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of Stadium Mall in Halawa that sent a man to the hospital.

The incident happened early Monday morning, when a man and woman were waiting in their car.

Police sources told Hawaii News Now that a black Lexus drove up and an armed man jumped out, demanding money.

The suspect hit the man in the head multiple times, sources said, while a second suspect got out of the vehicle to watch.

Both then fled, and the man was treated at a nearby hospital.

