Armed robbery in Halawa sends man to hospital

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of Stadium Mall in Halawa that sent a man to the hospital.
The incident happened early Monday morning, when a man and woman were waiting in their car.
Police sources told Hawaii News Now that a black Lexus drove up and an armed man jumped out, demanding money.
The suspect hit the man in the head multiple times, sources said, while a second suspect got out of the vehicle to watch.
Both then fled, and the man was treated at a nearby hospital.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.