Wetter conditions with a slight chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible

A front lingering near Kauai and a trough approaching from the east are expected to converge over the state Sunday, which will result in numerous showers statewide. as the trade winds return. There’s a chance for an upper level low pressure system to strengthen Sunday, which could increase the chance for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms into Monday. Whether or not you get the heavy rain and rumbles will depend on where the upper low ends up and how strong it is. For now, expect some rather wet trade wind weather to linger over the state through Wednesday, when the low is forecast to weaken. Trade winds could get breezier near the end of the week.