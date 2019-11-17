LIST: Plan your holiday shopping with these Thanksgiving, Black Friday mall hours

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii’s malls are stocking up with merchandise and getting ready for the holiday season.
Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. New hours will be added as they become available:
- Most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Majority will open at 6 a.m. Black Friday and close at 9 p.m.
- Select stores will be open Thanksgiving evening and around the clock.
- Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Black Friday.
- Target: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, closes at 1 a.m. Friday. Reopens at 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Pac Sun, Hollister, T&C Surf Designs will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and remain open till 9 p.m. Friday.
- Forever 21, Fossil, HIC Surf and Uniqlo are among the stores opening at 6 p.m. Thursday and will close at Midnight. They will reopen at 6 a.m. till 9 p.m. Friday.
- Sephora will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and remain open until 3 p.m. They’ll then reopen for Black Friday from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
- For a full list of shops and hours, click here.
- Pearlridge Center will usher in the holiday season with an official opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
- The center will remain open until midnight. Most shops will then close and reopen at 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Black Friday.
- Select shops with exterior entrances may elect to remain open overnight.
- The Pearlridge Holiday Express train rides are also now available until Jan. 6. Keiki under 48 inches tall are welcome to climb aboard the train. Tickets are $4 per child.
- Click here to get more details on the Pearlridge Center website.
- Opens 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Most shops will remain open around the clock until 11 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Click here for more.
- Most stores will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night and remain open until midnight. The mall then reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
- Macy’s & Macy’s Men, Home and Children: Opens 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until 2 a.m. They reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.
- Old Navy: Opens 3 p.m. Thursday through the night until 11 p.m. Friday night.
- Sears: 6 p.m. - midnight Thanksgiving, 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. Black Friday.
- Click here for more details and specific store hours.
This list will be updated with additional malls across the state.
