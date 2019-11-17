Flash flood warning dropped for Kauai, but weather alerts remain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rain drenched Kauai overnight, causing streams to rise and forcing temporary road closures.
The Garden Isle was under a flash flood warning from 10 p.m. Saturday until 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Other weather alerts remain as unstable weather conditions linger around the state.
Hanalei bridge has reopened to motorists.
Stream levels were still high Sunday morning with flash flooding possible for several more hours as water from earlier heavy rain continues to move downstream toward the ocean.
Kauai emergency officials reported that a woman had to be rescued in Wainiha when she was swept away by flood waters. She was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rain was coming down at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour at one point. Thunder and lightning was reported in Kapaa and other locations, and a web cam at Hanalei Bay showed occasional flashes of lightning Saturday night.
During the 24-hour period that ended at 2 p.m. Sunday, the Kilohana rain gauge recorded 8.85 inches of rainfall. Mount Waialeale received 7.23 inches, while 6.02 inches fell at Kapahi..
Kauai and the rest of the state are also under a flash flood watch through Monday afternoon as a surface trough and and upper level low over the islands will maintain very unstable and wet conditions.
