Hawaii remains under flash flood watch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch has been issued for all Hawaiian islands as two weather systems combine to increase the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flash flood watch will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
A trough of low pressure that moved in from the east will linger over the state through Monday, while an upper level disturbance moves overhead.
The combination of the two will produce very unstable conditions that could produce heavy rain and flash flooding.
Kauai has already seen an extended period of heavy rain since Saturday night, and was under a flash flood warning from Saturday night through early Sunday afternoon, when the warning was finally canceled.
A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur. Monitor the forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. Do not try to cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
