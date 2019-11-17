Crash blocks both lanes of Highway 19 near Laupahoehoe

LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii County police have shutdown Highway 19 near Laupahoehoe following a crash.
Details on the crash are developing, however police say the highway is closed in both directions and will remain closed for at least four hours Saturday evening.
The closure was announced around 4:30 p.m.
Sources say a motorcyclist was critically injured and suffered head injuries.
The crash was located near the 26-mile marker, and police say there is no detour available. Drivers are advised to use Saddle Road or Highway 11 for cross-island travel.
This story may be updated.
