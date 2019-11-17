Charges pending for man behind Salt Lake barricade

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police have identified the suspect behind a seven-hour-long standoff in Salt Lake.
Police say 46-year-old Allen Tagatacnakamoto allegedly barricaded himself inside his Likini Street home Friday with his girlfriend. It began around 5 a.m.
Authorities zeroed in and blocked off Likini Street in the area.
As they worked to neutralize the situation, Tagatacnakamoto was eventually arrested.
He faced charges of terroristic threatening, auto theft, and unrelated warrants.
As of Saturday, he hadn’t yet been charged, but remains in custody on the warrants.
