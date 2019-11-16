Researchers document land-locked ponds around new black sand beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The growing black sand beach created during last year’s eruption isn’t the only new feature at Pohoiki.
State biologists say they’ve also found at least seven land-locked brackish water pools dotting the coastline. The so-called anchialine pools are connected to the ocean through underground tunnels.
“They fluctuate with tides and while they may seem like unassuming, little puddles of water they are home to an array of endemic species found only in Hawaii," said biologist Troy Sakihara.
Among the species found in the pools: native shrimp.
Hawaii is no stranger to anchialine pools. In fact, the islands have the highest concentration of these ponds in the world, with about 600 of the 1,000 found worldwide.
Prior to the lava disaster, Pohoiki was a beloved place marked by its boat ramp and surf breaks. But lava flows eventually blocked off access and created the new black sand beach around the boat ramp.
