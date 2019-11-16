Motorcyclist, 25, in critical condition following McCully Street crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police believe speed was a factor in an overnight crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.
The crash took place around 12:05 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say a 64-year-old man was heading south on McCully Street when he attempted to turn left onto Citron.
As he was turning, a 25-year-old motorcyclist heading north on McCully at a high rate of speed slammed into the man’s vehicle. The 25-year-old was ejected from the bike.
HPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The man behind the wheel was not injured.
“At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor to this collision. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to this collision,” HPD said.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.