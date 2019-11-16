Kona man dies after falling off a truck while transporting a mattress

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kailua-Kona Man is dead after falling off the back of a pickup truck while trying to transport a mattress on the Big Island.
Police say Nicholas Catlett was standing on the rear bumper Thursday morning holding the mattress in place on Manawalea Street in Kailua-Kona.
Investigators say the 34-year-old lost his grip and fell to the ground hitting his head.
He died Friday morning at Kona Community Hospital.
Police have opened a negligent homicide investigation. They don’t believe speed was a factor.
This is the 19th traffic fatality for Hawaii Island this year compared to 27 this time last year.
If you witnessed the incident, you’re asked to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, ext. 229.
