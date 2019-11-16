Increasing chance of showers spreading statewide

A surface trough approaching the Big Island from the east and a trough lingering near Kauai will increase showers for those islands through the day today and the rest of the island chain tonight. As the weekend progresses, showers could get heavy at times with a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Finally, an upper low will move over the state, keeping a wet trade wind pattern in place for the first half of next week.
At the beach, there’s a new northwest swell that will rise Saturday, so a high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Majui. Wave heights could peak near warning levels Saturday night or Sunday. There’s also a small craft advisory for the coastal waters around Kauai County and the windward waters around the rest of the islands.
