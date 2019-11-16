HNN Forecast: Pockets of heavy rain continues into Tuesday

Good Monday evening.
We are tracking some spotty downpours and thunderstorms popping up on the radar, especially near Maui County this afternoon. A number of off and on flood alerts have been posted throughout the evening especially for Hawaii Island and more alerts could be posted into the night.
An unsettled weather pattern will persist across the island chain through Tuesday, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible for parts of the state. The air mass will stabilize a bit Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, but a showery wet trade wind pattern could be in place into the weekend.
Breezy to windy conditions could develop late next week into next weekend as a high pressure fan sets up shop to our north.
As of now, the moist unstable air mass will affect us through at least Tuesday and then move slowly southwestward. With the ingredients in place, there is the potential for some unsettled weather, including the possibility for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. That's why a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire state through Monday afternoon and we will go from there to see how unstable the atmosphere continues to be.
The current northwest swell will continue to subside. A small north-northwest swell is expected to fill in late Monday and peak Tuesday well below HSA levels. A larger northwest swell will begin to build on Wednesday and will likely reach the HSA criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Wednesday through Thursday.
Have a wonderful weekend filled with aloha.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.