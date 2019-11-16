High surf advisory issued for another big northwest swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the north and west facing shores of most islands for a swell that’s expected to peak just below warning levels.
The National Weather Service office in Honolulu said the advisory covers the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, the north-facing shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island.
Waves are forecast to reach 15 to 20 feet Saturday and rise further to 18 to 22 feet Sunday for the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.
Wave heights along the west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai are forecast to rise to 8 to 12 feet Saturday and 12 to 14 feet Sunday.
West shores of the Big Island were forecast to have 6 to 10 foot waves by Sunday morning, lowering to 5 to 8 feet Sunday afternoon.
The swell will bring strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.
Beachgoers, swimmer and surfers are urged to heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
