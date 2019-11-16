Forecast: Increasing chance of showers and big surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface trough approaching the Big Island from the east and a trough lingering near Kauai will increase showers for those islands through the day Saturday and the rest of the island chain Saturday night. As the weekend progresses, showers could get heavy at times with a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Finally, an upper low will move over the state, keeping a wet trade wind pattern in place for the first half of next week.