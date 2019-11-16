281 and counting: Well into fall, Hawaii is still setting record highs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The official start of winter is just over a month away, but you wouldn’t know it in the islands.
The state continues to rack up heat records during what National Weather Service forecasters have described as a “seemingly unprecedented” year of high temperatures.
From Jan. 1 through Friday, Hawaii has set or tied 281 record high temperatures at official Weather Service stations located at four island airports ― in Honolulu, Hilo, Lihue and Kahului.
Of those, 141 have been new heat records.
Forecasters are still trying to determine if this year has been the hottest on record in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, the records just keep coming.
On Thursday, the mercury hit 88 in Hilo, breaking the old record for the day of 87 degrees (set in 1996). Kahului got to 90 degrees, tying a record made in 1991.
This summer, the state experienced blistering conditions with highs in the mid-90s.
Scientists say a marine heat wave in the Pacific ― the second-largest ever recorded ― is largely to blame for the avalanche of record highs.
