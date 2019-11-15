Widow of pedestrian killed by alleged drunk driver: ‘Change starts with us’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The widow of one of three pedestrians fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver in January while they were waiting in a traffic island said everyone has a stake in making roads safer.
“I never thought something like this would happen to us," said Melissa Lau, in an impassioned speech at a Mothers Against Drunk Driving event Thursday.
"No amount of apologies will ever make this feel less worse. I’m not asking you to feel sorry for me. I’m asking you to think and to care.”
Lau’s husband, Dr. Travis Lau, was fatally struck in January along with two others as they waited for the light to change at Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street.
Police say the driver of the pick-up truck that hit them ― 27-year-old Alins Sumang ― was drunk and going up to 60 mph as he sought to evade officers.
Lau, wearing a shirt that read “Run Like Travis,” addressed attendees at MADD’s “Tie One on for Safety” event at Tamarind Park. The campaign is aimed at encouraging safe driving during the holiday season.
According to the National Highway Safety Administration, 1 in 3 three traffic fatalities in Hawaii is alcohol-related. That’s the fifth highest rate in the nation.
During her speech, Lau cried and yelled, her raw emotions capturing the grief that’s consumed her life.
“I refuse to call this an accident!” she said. “People don’t accidentally speed, drive impaired or race and drift on our roads. What we permit, we promote.”
She added that drunk driving deaths are “completely preventable, if we want it to be.”
“We need to stop depending on others to make change. Change starts with us,” she said.
Lau told attendees that the day her husband was killed, the family waited in agony for hours in hopes of hearing from him. They got confirmation of his death at midnight, nearly six hours after the crash.
When she was finally able to identify her husband’s body, she said, she was warned against taking a shroud off his face because it was too badly fractured.
“We never had the chance to say our goodbyes or our last ‘I love yous,'" she said. “I’m asking you to think and to care. Be the change you want to see.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.