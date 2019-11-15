Witnesses take stand to recount moments before, after Kalihi teen was fatally shot

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A week after a 16-year-old was fatally shot in Kalihi, his friends and family packed into a Honolulu courtroom to hear witnesses recount the night of the killing.
Richard Obrero is charged with the murder of teenager Starsky Willy.
Obrero claims the Nov. 7 shooting was self-defense, but some witnesses have disputed that account.
At a preliminary hearing for the 50-year-old Thursday, three of Willy’s friends took the stand.
The shooting happened just outside Obrero’s home on Kula Kolea Drive.
About 9 p.m., police were called to the home after Obrero reported four males were burglarizing his home. Two hours later, Obrero’s wife called 911 saying the teens had returned — and that her husband shot one of them.
A teen who identified himself as Willy’s cousin testified that he heard gunfire and saw Willy wounded and on the ground.
“Picked him up, took him back to the wall that we were sitting on,” the cousin said.
Obrero’s attorney asked, “And then where did you go?”
The cousin answered, “I called for help. I stopped two cars, so they could call.”
Court documents show arriving officers found Obrero wearing body armor. He handed an officer the pistol he’d used and said the teens were shooting at him.
Another teen who took the stand Thursday admitted to going after Obrero after Willy was shot.
“That’s when I pulled out my pellet gun,” the boy told the court. “I started shooting at him.”
Nine witnesses were supposed to testify at the preliminary hearing but time ran out so the remaining will get their chance Friday.
Obrero remains in custody on a $1 million bail.
Even though he is not at home, police were called there Wednesday.
Officers found what they’re describing as a Molotov cocktail that didn’t ignite. Instead of glass, the maker used a plastic water bottle with a flammable liquid inside and tried to start a fire.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.